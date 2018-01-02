Prannoy downs Srikanth, but Ahmedabad Smash Masters lose to Awadhe Warriors in PBL

Lucknow, January 2: World No 10 HS Prannoy began his new year in style as he registered a stunning 15-8, 15-11 victory over World No 3 Kidambi Srikanth and kept Ahmedabad Smash Masters alive in the tie against Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday (January 2).

However, Awadhe Warriors clinched the tie 4-3 as Hendra Setiawan and Tang Chun Man defeated Lee Reginald and K Nandgopal 15-14, 15-10 in the deciding men's doubles clash.

Prannoy, who had beaten Srikanth to clinch his first National Championship last year, looked to be in stellar form and blitzed his way to an 8-2 lead at the break. Srikanth did try to stay in the match but could not muster enough and went down meekly in the opening game.

In the second game, the Denmark Open winner tried to get going in the match but Prannoy was clearly the better player on the court and raced to the victory in convincing manner.

"I am happy that I could ensure the much needed point for the team and to reach a double digit undefeated figure is always a special feeling," said the Smash Masters skipper at the end of the match.

Now that's some way to win a match. Simply sublime from the World No. 1 😳#AWDvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/bJpjUy05qb — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2018

In the marquee clash of the day, World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei got the better of World No 10 and local favourite Saina Nehwal 15-5,1 5-14 to help Smash Masters restore parity in the tie. Saina looked nowhere close to her best and Tai Tzu took full advantage of her sluggishness. She won the opening game in no time.

Saina did try to comeback in the second game and put up a strong show. However, it was not meant to be her day and after stretching Tai Tzu to the limit in the game, she finally went down to dash the hopes of entire stadium who were cheering for her, including Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who sitting at the Awadhe team dug-out.

Earlier, Parupalli Kashyap maintained his good run of form to comeback from behind and beat Ahmedabad's Smash Masters' Sourabh Verma 11-15, 15-13, 15-14 to send Awadhe 2-0 ahead (3-0 points) in the tie.

Sourabh looked in great touch in the opening game and was hardly challenged by Kashyap. Even though the Awadhe showed sparks of brilliance on few occasions, Sourabh managed to dominate the proceedings to go 1-0 in the match.

The second game was a pulsating affair with Awadhe's trump player Kashyap taking the challenge to his opponents. It was a closely-fought affair and such was the intensity of the contest that the both the players dug-outs were on the edge of their seats and were wildly celebrating each points. Even though Sourabh gave it his all to send Kashyap packing early, the Awadhe player showed great determination to restore parity in the match and the send the entire stadium into frenzy.

Sourabh was quick to get off the blocks in the final game and raced to an 8-3 lead. After the interval, Kashyap launched a scathing comeback and tied the score 9-9. But Sourabh was in no mood to let go off the opportunity and raced to a 14-10 lead. Kashyap showed great resiliency and saved four match points to finally seal the match 15-14 after Sourabh found the nets.

Tang Chun Man is at it again - this time with a sweet drop shot!#AWDvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/BEUiGwIyho — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2018

Awadhe Warriors logged the first point of the tie after their mixed doubles pair Christina Pedersen/Tang Chun Man came from a game down to beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Law Cheuk Him 14-15, 15-12, 15-14.

The tricks are out of the bag already from Tang Chun Man 😉#AWDvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/u6C6nPVdEQ — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2018

Results

Awadhe Warriors vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Mixed doubles: Christina Pedersen/Tang Chun Man bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Law Cheuk Him 14-15, 15-12, 15-14

Men's singles: Parupalli Kashyap bt Sourabh Verma 11-15, 15-13, 15-14

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth lost to HS Prannoy 8-15, 11-15

Women's singles: Saina Nehwal lost to Tai Tzu Ying 5-15, 14-15

Men's doubles: Hendra Setiawan/Tang Chun Man bt Kidambi Nandgopal/Lee Chun Hei Reginald 15-14, 15-10

Source: Press release