HS Prannoy, Tai Tzu lead Ahmedabad Smash Masters to semis of PBL with win over Mumbai Rockets

Chennai, January 9: HS Prannoy sent Ahmedabad Smash Masters to the top of the Premier Badminton League table after leading his team to a 5-0 win over Mumbai Rockets here on Tuesday (January 9).

The win ensured Ahmedabad booked a place in the semi-finals of the PBL.

The World No 10 won his men's singles by upsetting World No 5 Son Wan Ho 15-12, 15-12 in straight games to help Ahmedabad gain an early 3-0 advantage over Mumbai at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Back to his winning ways is @PRANNOYHSPRI! His win has almost confirmed @amdsmashmasters' place in the semis. Give it up for captain fantastic! 🙌#MUMvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/CiPpSJPjPA — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2018

After losing the first game, the Korean fought back in the second by taking a 12-9 advantage, but Prannoy stood upto the challenge and ended up fetching a crucial point for his team.

Prannoy had made his intentions clear earlier in the day, tweeting: "1% chance, 99% faith that's how we go tonight for our last league match!! Do or die for a spot in the semis of PBL Season 3."

The 25-year-old backed his words on court by defeating a higher ranked player.

World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying then extended Ahmedabad's domination by defeating Beiwan Zhang 15-9, 15-12.

Tai Tzu wrapped up the first game pretty quickly but in the second Zhang stretched her to level the scores at 6-6. The 23-year-old Tzu did not allow her opponent any leeway by collecting six points in a row only to find the doughty Zhang reduce the margin at 12-14. Tzu ensured the scoreline did not change much by grabbing the match point and win 15-12.

Earlier, Ahmedabad's mixed doubles pair of Law Cheuk Him and Kamilla Rytter Juhl began the proceedings in right earnest by defeating the Mumbai duo of Lee Yong Dae/Gabriela Stoeva 15-11, 15-7.

In the men's doubles, Lee Yong Dae and Tan Boon Heong salvaged some pride for the Mumbai Rockets by winning their match against K Nandagopal and Lee Reginald 15-10, 15-2.

Earlier, in the second men's singles, Sourabh Verma thumped Sameer Verma 15-14, 15-11.

Here's the points table:

The Chennai leg has ended as @amdsmashmasters' impressive win tonight helped them acclaim top spot in the table. Here's how the teams stand 👇#VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/TlEcpNUJSK — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2018

Position Team Played-Wins-Loss-TMW-TML-Total Points

1. Ahmedabad Smash Masters 25-10-10-4-1-17

2. Bengaluru Blasters 20-13-3-2-2-15

3. Hyderabad Hunters 20-9-7-3-1-14

4. Awadhe Warriors 25-8-12-3-2-12

5. Chennai Smashers 20-8-12-3-2-12

6. Delhi Dashers 20-9-7-2 2 11

7. North Eastern Warriors 20-3-13-4-0-11

8. Mumbai Rockets 25-6-14-3-2-10

TMW - Trump matches won, TML - Trump matches lost