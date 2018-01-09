HS Prannoy, Tai Tzu lead Ahmedabad Smash Masters to semis of PBL with win over Mumbai Rockets

Chennai, January 9: HS Prannoy sent Ahmedabad Smash Masters to the top of the Premier Badminton League table after leading his team to a 5-0 win over Mumbai Rockets here on Tuesday (January 9).
The win ensured Ahmedabad booked a place in the semi-finals of the PBL.
The World No 10 won his men's singles by upsetting World No 5 Son Wan Ho 15-12, 15-12 in straight games to help Ahmedabad gain an early 3-0 advantage over Mumbai at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Back to his winning ways is @PRANNOYHSPRI! His win has almost confirmed @amdsmashmasters' place in the semis. Give it up for captain fantastic! 🙌#MUMvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/CiPpSJPjPA— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2018
After losing the first game, the Korean fought back in the second by taking a 12-9 advantage, but Prannoy stood upto the challenge and ended up fetching a crucial point for his team.
Prannoy had made his intentions clear earlier in the day, tweeting: "1% chance, 99% faith that's how we go tonight for our last league match!! Do or die for a spot in the semis of PBL Season 3."
Smash, smash, smash....— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2018
No... 😯@PRANNOYHSPRI decides to drop it, and catch Son Wan Ho off guard.#MUMvAMD #VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/zAT0WZClqi
The 25-year-old backed his words on court by defeating a higher ranked player.
World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying then extended Ahmedabad's domination by defeating Beiwan Zhang 15-9, 15-12.
Tai Tzu wrapped up the first game pretty quickly but in the second Zhang stretched her to level the scores at 6-6. The 23-year-old Tzu did not allow her opponent any leeway by collecting six points in a row only to find the doughty Zhang reduce the margin at 12-14. Tzu ensured the scoreline did not change much by grabbing the match point and win 15-12.
Earlier, Ahmedabad's mixed doubles pair of Law Cheuk Him and Kamilla Rytter Juhl began the proceedings in right earnest by defeating the Mumbai duo of Lee Yong Dae/Gabriela Stoeva 15-11, 15-7.
In the men's doubles, Lee Yong Dae and Tan Boon Heong salvaged some pride for the Mumbai Rockets by winning their match against K Nandagopal and Lee Reginald 15-10, 15-2.
Earlier, in the second men's singles, Sourabh Verma thumped Sameer Verma 15-14, 15-11.
Here's the points table:
The Chennai leg has ended as @amdsmashmasters' impressive win tonight helped them acclaim top spot in the table. Here's how the teams stand 👇#VodafonePBL #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/TlEcpNUJSK— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2018
Position Team Played-Wins-Loss-TMW-TML-Total Points
1. Ahmedabad Smash Masters 25-10-10-4-1-17
2. Bengaluru Blasters 20-13-3-2-2-15
3. Hyderabad Hunters 20-9-7-3-1-14
4. Awadhe Warriors 25-8-12-3-2-12
5. Chennai Smashers 20-8-12-3-2-12
6. Delhi Dashers 20-9-7-2 2 11
7. North Eastern Warriors 20-3-13-4-0-11
8. Mumbai Rockets 25-6-14-3-2-10
TMW - Trump matches won, TML - Trump matches lost