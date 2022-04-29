PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Semi-Final: Timing and Live Streaming Info

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu booked her semi-final berth following a closely contested quarter-final match against fifth-seed He Bing Jiao of China. Sindhu defeated the Chinese shuttler 21-9, 13-21, 21-19, in the last 8 match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, fourth-seeded Sindhu had to fight hard to get past Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-po (18-21, 27-25, 21-9) in the first round. In the second round, however, Sindhu had it a little easy, getting past Singapore's Jaslyn Hooi in straight games (21-16, 21-16).

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu assures medal by entering semis; Satwik-Chirag bow out

Top-seeded Yamaguchi, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals following a close encounter against sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The Japanese shuttler came from a game down to beat the Thai 9-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the last 8 match.

Earlier, the Japanese secured a straight games (21-15, 21-9) win over Sindhu's compatriot Akarshi Kashyap in the first round and followed that with a closely contested (21-23, 21-9, 21-19) win over Indonesia's Komang Ayu Chaya Dewi.

Now, Sindhu will be up against an opponent who she has had a fair share of success. The former World Champion from India has defeated the current World Champion in 13 of their 21 meetings so far. Sindhu ousted Yamaguchi at the BWF World Tour Finals in their most recent meeting.

The winner of Sindhu vs Yamaguchi will face the winner of An Se Young vs Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the women's singles match on Sunday (May 1).

Ahead of the semi-final clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Final:

What time is PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Asia Championships 2022?

There will be 10 semi-final matches taking place on Saturday (April 30), including the women's singles semi-finals, which will start after 11:30 AM IST. The mixed and women's doubles semi-finals will kick off the day's schedule at 1 PM Local Time (10:30 AM IST).

When is the women's singles semi-final PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi scheduled to take place?

The women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi is scheduled for the second match of the day on Court 2, and will start after the mixed doubles semi-finals. The match may start around 11:15 AM IST (tentatively).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Final in India?

Sony TEN 2 will telecast the semi-final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event using Sony LIV from 10:30 AM IST on April 30, while PV Sindhu's match may start around 11:30 AM IST (approximately).