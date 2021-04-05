English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19

By Pti

New Delhi, April 5: Two Super 100 badminton tournaments –- the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters -- have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," a BWF statement read.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.

The Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10. The Canada Open, supposed to be held in June, has also been cancelled.

Another Super 100 event, the Hyderabad Open, is scheduled from August 24-29 but with the fluid COVID-19 situation in India, it remains to be seen if it will take place or not.

More INDONESIA MASTERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More