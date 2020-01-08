Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Saina cruise to 2nd round; Sai Praneeth, Srikanth bow out

Sixth seeded Sindhu cruised past Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15,21-13 in a match that lasted for 35 minutes. Up next for Sindhu will be either Japan's Aya Ohori or Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The London Olymics bronze medallist Saina beat Tan 21-15 21-17 in just 36 minutes of action. This was the first time the two were facing each other. Saina will next face either Porntip Buranaprasertsuk of Thailand or eighth seed Korean An Se Young in the second round.

Earlier, Praneeth made a first round exit after going down tamely to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21 15-21. Srikanth lost his second seed encounter to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen 17-21 5-21 in only 30 minutes.

Parupalli Kashyap also went down in straight games to Japanese top seed Kento Momota in the men's singles event. The Indian lost the match in 45 minutes.

On Tuesday (January 7), doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and and Chirag Shetty, went down to world number 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. The India duo lost 15-21 21-18 15-21 against the lower-ranked local pair in a first round duel that lasted 52 minutes.

The likes of HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma in men's singles and mixed doubles pair Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra will also be in action on Wednesday (January 8).

(With PTI inputs)