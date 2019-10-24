Saina Nehwal marches into French Open quarterfinals

Paris, Oct. 24: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the USD 750,000 French Open with a straight game win over Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt here on Thursday (Oct. 24).
The eighth seeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters early in the year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Line 21-10, 21-11 in 27 minutes.
🇮🇳’s @NSaina advances to the quarterfinals of #FrenchOpenSuper750 after a dominating win over 🇩🇰’s Line.H by 21-10,21-11.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 24, 2019
Keep the momentum going champ! 🔥#IndiaOnTheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/wwqODE1JmK
The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who had lost in the first round in three successive events, will next take on Korea's An Se Young, who had last week knocked out India's P V Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.
Saina had defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday night.