Saina Nehwal marches into French Open quarterfinals

The eighth seeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters early in the year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Line 21-10, 21-11 in 27 minutes.

🇮🇳’s @NSaina advances to the quarterfinals of #FrenchOpenSuper750 after a dominating win over 🇩🇰’s Line.H by 21-10,21-11.



Keep the momentum going champ!

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who had lost in the first round in three successive events, will next take on Korea's An Se Young, who had last week knocked out India's P V Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.

Saina had defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday night.