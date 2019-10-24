English
Saina Nehwal marches into French Open quarterfinals

Paris, Oct. 24: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the USD 750,000 French Open with a straight game win over Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt here on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The eighth seeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters early in the year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Line 21-10, 21-11 in 27 minutes.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who had lost in the first round in three successive events, will next take on Korea's An Se Young, who had last week knocked out India's P V Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.

Saina had defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday night.

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
