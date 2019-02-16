Saina, Saurabh emerge champions in the National badminton

Saina beat PV Sindhu in straight games 21-18, 21-15. Saina gave Sindhu little chances in either game. In the first, Saina built a handy lead of 15-11 before Sindhu fought back to narrow the lead to 17-18. But Saina tightened her game and won the game with a down-the-line forehand winner.

Sindhu showed more aggression in the second game but Saina stamped her classs on the match with an array of smashes and drop shots.

.@NSaina wins her 4️⃣🏆!



A dominating performance from @NSaina to topple top seed @Pvsindhu1 in straight games of 21-18;21-15 to clinch the WS crown in Guwahati and win her fourth national title. 👏👏#IndiaontheRise #SeniorNationals2019 pic.twitter.com/Y0jZfmIov2 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 16, 2019

Earlier, Sourabh Verma completed a hat-trick of titles claiming the men's singles crown defeating Lakshya Sen in straight games. The 26-year-old, who had won the title in 2011 and 2017, showed great composure and tactical brilliance to outdo the 17-year-old Lakshya, an Asian junior champion, 21-18, 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

It was their second meeting in the senior national finals, following Sourabh's triumph in February 2017. Earlier, the second seeded makeshift pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty clinched the men's doubles title after beating top seeds Arjun M R and Shlok Ramchandran 21-13, 22-20 in 33 minutes.

3️⃣rd title for #SourabhVerma!💪🤛



Sourabh Verma wins the MS singles event at the Yonex-Sunrise 83rd Senior Nationals to win his 3️⃣rd Nationals title after defeating teen sensation @lakshya_sen in straight games of 21-18;21-13.

Kudos on the win! 👏👏#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/qLkMN0VVuF — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 16, 2019

The men's singles final contest started on an even keel as both the players looked to outdo each other. Soon Lakshya's precise smashes matched Sourabh's drop shots as the duo split the initial 12 points.

Lakshya showed great balance of defence and attack and moved into break with an 11-6 lead after unleashing a precise smash. After the break, Sourabh narrowed down the lead to 11-12 and then went to the lead at 16-15 when Lakshya smashed out.

Sourabh slowly extended his lead and grabbed the game point when Lakshya misjudged the length and his weak return was punished. The youngster saved a couple of game points before sealing it by sending the shuttle at the back court.

Sourabh zoomed to a 3-0 lead in the second game but unforced errors saw Lakhsya come back and draw level at 4-4. The former champion, however, managed to eke out an 11-7 lead at the break when Lakshya smashed out and at the nets.

The teenager couldn't stop his errors from cropping in his game as Sourabh grabbed the match point at 20-11 with a body smash. Lakshya saved two match points before hitting the net as Sourabh jumped in joy.