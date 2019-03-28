Saina seems more determined playing against me and Sindhu: Ratchanok

Ratchanok, a two-time champion at the India Open, has a dismal head-to-head record of 5-11 against Saina, who has defeated her in the last five meetings. "I expect too much from myself when I play against Saina. I know Saina is strong and never gives up. Like in the Asian Games, I was leading 17-9 or something but I lost. So she is a good fighter and I have to learn from her. Saina has come back stronger," Ratchanok said.

The 24-year-old from Thailand, a three-time world junior champion, has a better record against Saina's compatriot and Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu, though she has failed to beat the Indian in last three encounters. "I also like Sindhu. I'm closer to her as we are almost same age and she sometimes supports me," Ratchanok said.

"I know Saina has a better record against Sindhu. I don't know what is the reason but I think when Saina plays against me or Sindhu, she is more determined."

Interestingly, Ratchanok and Sindhu hit the headlines together at the 2013 World Championship where the Thai went on to become the youngest champion after shocking Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China, while Sindhu stunned defending champion Wang Yihan and former champion Wang Shixian.

While Ratchanok has gone on to win more titles -- four World Tour events and six Super Series tournaments --, Sindhu has mostly struggled at the final hurdle. "Sindhu sometimes probably gets excited like me, so mentality is important. It controls everything. With good mentality, Sindhu can win more titles. She is also under more pressure because she lost in big tournaments and she expects to win when she plays next in big events. She is too anxious about the results," Ratchanok explained.

Among the current crop of players, Ratchanok has the best record of 13-10 against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying, a formidable shuttler from Chinese Taipei who has completely dominated the international circuit in the last two years. "Everyone asks me about my record with Tai Tzu. We have the same style and I am not afraid when I play her or don't think too much. Tai Tzu plays more difficult shots them me, but somewhere I feel she knows me and I know her," Ratchanok said.