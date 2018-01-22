English

Siddharth Pratap Singh wins Swedish Open badminton

Bengaluru, January 22: Badminton has taken a progressive curve in India in recent years and underlining that fact a new talent from the country - Siddharth Pratap Singh - won the Swedish Open 2018 on Monday (January 22).

In the final, Siddharth Pratap Singh defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen 21-15, 21-11 to grab the title.

Siddharth has been on the rise since last year in the badminton circuit and the latest feat has underscored the arrival of a fresh talent on the badminton horizon of India.

He had also made his presence felt in the Tata Open last year with some good efforts against more fancied players.

Read in Telugu: స్వీడిష్ ఓపెన్ విజేతగా సిద్ధార్ద్ ప్రతాప్ సింగ్
