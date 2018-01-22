Siddharth Pratap Singh wins Swedish Open badminton

Bengaluru, January 22: Badminton has taken a progressive curve in India in recent years and underlining that fact a new talent from the country - Siddharth Pratap Singh - won the Swedish Open 2018 on Monday (January 22).

In the final, Siddharth Pratap Singh defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen 21-15, 21-11 to grab the title.

Siddharth has been on the rise since last year in the badminton circuit and the latest feat has underscored the arrival of a fresh talent on the badminton horizon of India.

He had also made his presence felt in the Tata Open last year with some good efforts against more fancied players.