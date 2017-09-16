Sindhu enters title round; to face Okuhara

Bengaluru, September 16: India's PV Sindhu ensured a defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 to enter the women's singles final at the Korea Super Series on Saturday (September 16).

The fourth seed Indian shuttler will take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final on Sunday (September 17). Okuhara had beaten Sindhu in the World Championship final at Glasgow recently.

Sindhu carved an 8-1 lead in the first game before went into the break with a 11-7 against struggling Bingjiao.

She continued in the same vein and wrapped the first game in just 16 minutes.

Sindhu continued her domination in the second game as she took an all important 11-6 lead at the mid break.

Bingjiao has upped the ante post break and drew level by taking the second game 21-17 and pushed the match into decider.

It was a neck and neck encounter in the decider unlike the first two games where Sindhu took an early lead and but managed to take two points advantage at the interval.

Sindhu held her nerves in the end to secure the victory.