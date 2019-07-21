English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sindhu goes down to Yamaguchi, settles for silver at Indonesian Open

By
P V Sindhu went down 15-21, 16-21 to Akane Yamaguchi at the Indonesian Open final
P V Sindhu went down 15-21, 16-21 to Akane Yamaguchi at the Indonesian Open final

Jakarta, July 21: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu settled for a runner-up finish at the Indonesia Open after losing the title clash in straight games to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in Jakarta on Sunday (July 21).

Sindhu lost the final of the BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament 15-21 16-21 to the fourth seed Yamaguchi.

The Olympic silver medallist had come into the contest with a favourable 10-4 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

The first game was a close affair with the two players going toe to toe for much of it. After 8-8, however, it was the Hyderabadi shuttler who took three consecutive and went into the interval with an 11-8 lead.

Yamaguchi, however, fought back to bring the scores level at 14-14 and went on the offensive again to race to an 18-14 lead. The fourth seed eventually added nine straight points to win the game 21-15 in 21 minutes.

The Japanese never took her foot off the pedal after that and the second game was a much more one-sided affair. And a fighting Sindhu was second best for much of the game and lost 21-16 in another 31 minutes.

Nevertheless, it was season's best performance for the world number five Indian, who had reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open earlier.

She will next be seen in action at the Japan Open later this month and the Thailand Open in August in the lead up to the BWF World Championships.

(With inputs from PTI and Agencies)

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue