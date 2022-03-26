Sindhu vs Katethong, Srikanth vs Christie, Prannoy vs Ginting Swiss Open 2022 Semifinal: Time & Live Streaming

Sindhu booked her semifinal meeting with Thailand's Supanida Katethong following a straight games (21-10, 21-19) win over Canada's Michelle Li.

The Indian has met the Thai three times so far with the head-to-head score being 2-1 in favour of Sindhu, who won the most recent meeting between the pair in a comeback victory at the Syed Modi Intrenational 2022.

Srikanth, meanwhile, reached the last 4 after a hard-fought (21-19, 19-21, 22-20) win against second-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen. The 2015 Swiss Open champion will now face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the semifinal.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two players and their head-to-head battle stands in favour of Srikanth at 4-3. The duo's last meeting was at last year's Indonesia Masters where Srikanth came from a game down to beat Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15.

The duo have met twice before and their head-to-head record stands 1-1 with most recent meeting being in 2018 at the Japan Open, where Ginting beat Prannoy 21-14, 21-17.

Now, ahead of the last 4 round in Basel, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for the Swiss Open 2022 Semifinal:

What time is PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong Swiss Open 2022 semifinal?

The women's singles semifinal between Sindhu and Katethong is scheduled for the third match of the day on Court 1, and will start after a women's doubles semifinals. The match may start around 8 PM IST (tentatively).

What time is Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie Swiss Open 2022 semifinal?

The men's singles semfinal between Srikanth and Christie is scheduled for the fifth match of the day on Court 1, and will start after a men's doubles semifinals. The match may start around 9:30 PM IST (tentatively).

What time is HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting Swiss Open 2022 semifinal?

The men's singles semfinal between Prannoy and Ginting is scheduled for the second match of the day on Court 2, and will start after another women's doubles semifinals. The match may start around 7:45 PM IST (tentatively).

How to watch Swiss Open 2022 semifinal in India?

While there is no channel live telecasting the event, fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select from 6:30 PM IST, the Indian action may take place at 7:45 PM, 8 PM and 9:30 PM IST (approximately).

Sindhu and Srikanth's matches will be shown on VOOT Select, while Prannoy's match can be streamed using BWF YouTube Channel.