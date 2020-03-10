Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak

Sindhu looks to better semifinal run in 2018
Sindhu, who is almost assured of an Olympic berth, will look to end a nearly two-decade-old title jinx at the All England Championship by adding the coveted title to her 2019 world championships gold.
World No. 6 Sindhu, who had reached the semifinal in 2018, will need to cut down on unforced errors and strengthen her defence as she opens against USA's Beiwen Zhang. The 24-year-old is expected to take on Korea's Sung Ji Hyun if she crosses the opening hurdle.
Saina faces tough test
Former silver medallist Saina Nehwal will eye valuable points to squeeze inside the top 16 before the deadline for Olympic qualification ends on April 28.
Saina, who had made it to the finals in 2015, is in dire need of some ranking points to qualify for the Olympics and she will face a stern test against third seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the opening round.
Srikanth, Sai Praneeth look to go the distance
Kidambi Srikanth like Saina will need those points to book a ticket to Tokyo 2020. But he faces a tough task.
Former world No. 1 Srikanth, who had reached the quarters in 2019, will have to get across Olympic champion and third seed Chen Long to have any chance of going deep in the draw and retain his ranking points.
World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, who is also almost assured of a berth at Tokyo, will open against China's Zhao Jun Peng.
Kashyap and young Sen up for challenge
Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, who is coming back after recovering from a back injury at Spain Masters last month, will be up against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the opener.
Young Lakshya Sen, who had claimed five titles last year, will be making his debut in the prestigious tournament and he will begin against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.
The rest of the Indian challenge
Among other Indians, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Siki Reddy will face Australian pair of Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville in women's doubles, while Sikki will pair up with Pranaav Jerry Chopra to take on top seeded Chinese Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong.