Sindhu, Saina exit; Srikanth, Prannoy through

Bengaluru, September 21: It was a disappointing day for India at the Japan Super Series as both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday (September 21).

Sindhu lost to arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Super Series 21-18, 21-8.

In the World Badminton tournament at Glasgow, Okuhara had beaten Sindhu in the final but the Indian lass avenged that defeat recently in the Korea Super Series.

Now, Okuhara leads 5-4 in their head-to-head battle.

Saina lost to world number one Carolina Marin. The Spaniard hardly broke a sweat while winning 21-16, 21-13.

Earlier, India's Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Super Series badminton tournament with a facile 21-12, 21-11 win over Hong Kong's Hu Yun.

However, it was curtains for Sameer Verma who lost 21-10, 17-21, 15-21 to Shi Yuqi of Japan.

HS Prannoy too has reached the last eight with a comprehensive 21-16, 23-21 win over Hsu Jen Hao to enter quarterfinals.