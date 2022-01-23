Syed Modi International 2022: Sindhu clinches women's singles title, Ishaan-Tanisha win mixed doubles final

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, top-seed Sindhu defeated Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.

The 26-year-old Sindhu brought her A-game to the court and she won the first game quite comprehensively. From there on, Sindhu carried on with the momentum and she wrapped up the match in straight sets.

This is Sindhu's second title at the tournament after her first win in 2017. Earlier in the tournament, defeated the likes of Tanya Hemanth, Lauren Lam, Supanida Katethong and Evgeniya Kosetskaya en route to the final.

In the mixed doubles all-India final, the seventh seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto defeated the pair of T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada in straight games (21-16, 21-12) in 29 minutes.

Earlier on Sunday, the men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 was declared a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Sunday.

The men's singles final was slated to be contested between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," stated an official statement.

Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in straight games (12-21, 13-21) to eighth-seeded Malaysian pair Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing in the women's doubles final.

One more Indian team will be in action later in the day for the men's doubles finals match.

Sixth-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will meet eighth-seeded Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia in the summit clash.