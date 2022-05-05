Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian squad, schedule, groups, points table, telecast & live streaming info

Indian Squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022
Men's Team for Thomas Cup 2022
Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.
Women's Team for Uber Cup 2022
Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda.
Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian schedule
Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Men's Team)
May 8: India vs Germany - 7:30 AM IST
May 9: India vs Canada - 12:30 PM IST
May 11: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 PM IST
If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match.
Quarterfinals: May 12 - 12:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST
Semifinals: May 13 - 4:30 PM IST
Final: May 15 - 11:30 AM IST
Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Women's Team)
May 8: India vs Canada - 5:30 PM IST
May 10: India vs USA - 7:30 AM IST
May 11: India vs South Korea - 7:30 AM IST
If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match.
Quarterfinals: May 12 - 7:30 AM IST and 12:30 PM IST
Semifinals: May 13 - 10:30 AM IST
Final: May 14 - 11:30 AM IST
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian Group Stage Table
Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage Table
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|MF
|MA
|MD
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PF
|PA
|PD
|Points
|1
|Chinese Taipei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage Table
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|MF
|MA
|MD
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PF
|PA
|PD
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost;
MF - Matches For; MA - Matches Against; MD - Match Difference;
GF - Games For; GA - Games Against; GD - Games Difference
PF - Points For; PA - Points Against; PD - Points Difference
Top two in the group progress. In case of tie, the rankings of teams in the group will be determined per BWF Statutes Section 5.1, Article 16.3:
► Number of matches won;
► Match result between the teams in question;
► Match difference in all group matches;
► Game difference in all group matches;
► Point difference in all group matches.
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Information
Viacom18's Sports18 - 1 will telecast the matches live, while VOOT Select will live stream the event in India.