Thomas Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

The Indian men's team churned out a performance for the ages as they outplayed record-holders and defending champions Indonesia to clinch a 3-0 win and register their names in the history books.

Playing in their maiden final, World championship medallist Lakshya Sen handed India a winning start with a win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it 2-0 in India's favour as they showed nerves of steel and saved four match points in the second game to outplay Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Seasoned Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sealed India's maiden title with a straight game win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie.

The scenes of Srikanth punching his fist in the air and the entire squad running across the court and jumping in joy will be etched in everyone's memories for a very long time to go.

This was India's maiden title and what made the victory perhaps sweeter was that the underdogs stunned the 14-times champions Indonesia. With the win, India have now become only the sixth country to win the prestigious Thomas Cup.

India join Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan on the list of winners.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu led Indian womens team crashed out of the Uber Cup finals after a 0-3 drubbing by Thailand in the quarterfinals on Thursday (May 12).

Following the historic win by the Indian men's team, the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash award of Rs. 1 crore to the Indian men's badminton team.

Thomas Cup 2022 medallists:

India: Gold medal

Indonesia: Silver medal

Bronze: Denmark & Japan medal

List of Thomas Cup winners:

1. Indonesia - 14 titles

2. China - 10 titles

3. Malaysia - 5 titles

4. Japan - 1 title (2014)

5. Denmark - 1 title (2016)

6. India - 1 title (2022)

Prize Money:

Total prize money: The total winnings of the prestigious event for this edition is $1 million both for the singles and doubles matches. With the pandemic taking a backseat, the prize money has seen an increase in comparion to the previous editions.

Winner's prize money: The victorious side will be awarded 8% of the total prize money. Hence, both the singles and doubles winners will pick up a cheque of $120K each.

India's road to maiden Thomas Cup title:

First match: India beat Germany 5-0

Second Match: India beat Canada 5-0

Third Match: India lost to Chinese Taipei 2-3

Quarter-final: India beat Malaysia 3-2

Semi-final: India beat Denmark 3-2

Final: India beat Indonesia 3-0