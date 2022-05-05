Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian squad, schedule, results, points table, telecast & live streaming info

Indian Squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022
Men's Team for Thomas Cup 2022
Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.
Women's Team for Uber Cup 2022
Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda.
Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian schedule and results
Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Men's Team)
May 8: India beat Germany 5-0
- Lakshya Sen beat Max Weisskirchen (21-16, 21-13)
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Jones Raify Jansen & Marvin Seidel (21-15, 10-21, 21-13)
- Kidambi Srikanth beat Kai Schaefer (18-21, 21-9, 21-11)
- Dhruv Kapila & M.R Arjun beat Bjarne Geiss & Jan Colin Voelker (25-23, 21-15)
- HS Pranny beat Matthias Kicklitz (21-19, 21-9)
May 9: India lead Canada 5-0
- Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang (20-22, 21-11, 21-15)
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue & Kevin Lee (21-12, 21-11)
- HS Prannoy beat BR Sankeerth (21-15, 21-12)
- Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala beat Adam Dong & Nyl Yakura (21-15, 21-11)
- Priyanshu Rajawat beat Victor Lai (21-13, 20-22, 21-14)
May 11: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 PM IST
If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match.
Quarterfinals: May 12 - 12:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST
Semifinals: May 13 - 4:30 PM IST
Final: May 15 - 11:30 AM IST
Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Women's Team)
May 8: India beat Canada 4-1
- PV Sindhu beat Michelle Li (21-17, 21-10)
- Shruti Mishra & Simran Singhi lost (19-21, 12-21) to Racheal Honderich & Kristen Tsai
- Aakarshi Kashyap beat Wen Yu Zhang (17-21, 21-18, 21-17)
- Tanisha Crasto & Treesa Jolly beat Catherine Choi & Josephine Wu (21-9, 21-15)
- Ashimta Chaliha beat Rachael Chan (17-21, 21-11, 22-20)
May 10: India vs USA - 7:30 AM IST
May 11: India vs South Korea - 7:30 AM IST
If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match.
Quarterfinals: May 12 - 7:30 AM IST and 12:30 PM IST
Semifinals: May 13 - 10:30 AM IST
Final: May 14 - 11:30 AM IST
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian Group Stage Table
Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage Table
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|MF
|MA
|MD
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PF
|PA
|PD
|Points
|1
|India (A)
|2
|2
|0
|10
|0
|+10
|20
|4
|+16
|492
|348
|+144
|2
|2
|Chinese Taipei (A)
|2
|2
|0
|10
|0
|+10
|20
|5
|+15
|504
|390
|+114
|2
|3
|Germany (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|6
|20
|-14
|412
|520
|-108
|0
|4
|Canada (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|3
|20
|-17
|326
|476
|-150
|0
Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage Table
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|MF
|MA
|MD
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PF
|PA
|PD
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|10
|0
|+10
|212
|123
|+89
|1
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|8
|4
|+4
|229
|201
|+28
|1
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|4
|8
|-4
|201
|229
|-28
|0
|4
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|10
|-10
|123
|212
|-89
|0
Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost;
MF - Matches For; MA - Matches Against; MD - Match Difference;
GF - Games For; GA - Games Against; GD - Games Difference
PF - Points For; PA - Points Against; PD - Points Difference
A - Advances to Quarters; E - Eliminated
Top two in the group progress. In case of tie, the rankings of teams in the group will be determined per BWF Statutes Section 5.1, Article 16.3:
► Number of matches won;
► Match result between the teams in question;
► Match difference in all group matches;
► Game difference in all group matches;
► Point difference in all group matches.
Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Information
Viacom18's Sports18 - 1 will telecast the matches live, while VOOT Select will live stream the event in India.