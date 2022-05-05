Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian squad, schedule, results, points table, telecast & live streaming info

Thomas and Uber Cup is the biennial international badminton championship contested by the men and women's national teams of the member associations of Badminton World Federation (BWF). A total of 16 teams, including India, will compete in the third Thomas & Uber Cup held in Thailand.

The 16 teams, divided into four groups of four teams each will play three matches against the other teams of their respective groups with the top two of each group progressing to the knock out rounds.

In the 32nd edition of the Thomas Cup, India men have been clubbed alongside fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in Group C, while defending champions and most successful side Indonesia is in Group A that also includes hosts Thailand, South Korea and Singapore.

10-time champions China are in Group B alongside Denmark, France and Algeria, while Group D consists of Japan, Malaysia, England and USA, who have replaced New Zealand team that withdrew due to COVID-19 issues.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Draw, Teams, Groups and Tournament Start Date

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team have been drawn in Group D in the 29th edition of Uber Cup alongside South Korea, Canada and USA. The defending champions and most successful side China is in Group B alongside Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia.

In Group A of Uber Cup, Japan have been drawn alongside Indonesia, France and Germany, while hosts Thailand are in Group C alongside Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.

India team will feature the likes of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and also 14-year old Unnati Hooda among others.

The India men's team will begin their group stage campaign against Germany, while the women's team will open their group stage match against Canada.

While the group stages will be held from May 8 to May 11, the knock out rounds starting with the quarterfinals on May 12 followed by semifinals on May 13 and finals, Uber Cup on May 14 and Thomas Cup on May 15.

Here is a look at the Indian squad, groups, schedule, telecast and live streaming information:

Indian Squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Men's Team for Thomas Cup 2022 Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat. Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala. Women's Team for Uber Cup 2022 Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda. Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra. Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian schedule and results Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Men's Team) May 8: India beat Germany 5-0 Lakshya Sen beat Max Weisskirchen (21-16, 21-13)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Jones Raify Jansen & Marvin Seidel (21-15, 10-21, 21-13)

Kidambi Srikanth beat Kai Schaefer (18-21, 21-9, 21-11)

Dhruv Kapila & M.R Arjun beat Bjarne Geiss & Jan Colin Voelker (25-23, 21-15)

HS Pranny beat Matthias Kicklitz (21-19, 21-9) May 9: India lead Canada 5-0 Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang (20-22, 21-11, 21-15)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue & Kevin Lee (21-12, 21-11)

HS Prannoy beat BR Sankeerth (21-15, 21-12)

Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala beat Adam Dong & Nyl Yakura (21-15, 21-11)

Priyanshu Rajawat beat Victor Lai (21-13, 20-22, 21-14) May 11: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 PM IST If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match. Quarterfinals: May 12 - 12:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST Semifinals: May 13 - 4:30 PM IST Final: May 15 - 11:30 AM IST Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage (India Women's Team) May 8: India beat Canada 4-1 PV Sindhu beat Michelle Li (21-17, 21-10)

Shruti Mishra & Simran Singhi lost (19-21, 12-21) to Racheal Honderich & Kristen Tsai

Aakarshi Kashyap beat Wen Yu Zhang (17-21, 21-18, 21-17)

Tanisha Crasto & Treesa Jolly beat Catherine Choi & Josephine Wu (21-9, 21-15)

Ashimta Chaliha beat Rachael Chan (17-21, 21-11, 22-20) May 10: India vs USA - 7:30 AM IST May 11: India vs South Korea - 7:30 AM IST If qualified for next stages, draw will be conducted on May 11 after the last group stage match. Quarterfinals: May 12 - 7:30 AM IST and 12:30 PM IST Semifinals: May 13 - 10:30 AM IST Final: May 14 - 11:30 AM IST Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Indian Group Stage Table Thomas Cup 2022 Group Stage Table Position Team Pld W L MF MA MD GF GA GD PF PA PD Points 1 India (A) 2 2 0 10 0 +10 20 4 +16 492 348 +144 2 2 Chinese Taipei (A) 2 2 0 10 0 +10 20 5 +15 504 390 +114 2 3 Germany (E) 2 0 2 0 10 -10 6 20 -14 412 520 -108 0 4 Canada (E) 2 0 2 0 10 -10 3 20 -17 326 476 -150 0 Uber Cup 2022 Group Stage Table Position Team Pld W L MF MA MD GF GA GD PF PA PD Points 1 South Korea 1 1 0 5 0 +5 10 0 +10 212 123 +89 1 2 India 1 1 0 4 1 +3 8 4 +4 229 201 +28 1 3 Canada 1 0 1 1 4 -3 4 8 -4 201 229 -28 0 4 USA 1 0 1 0 5 -5 0 10 -10 123 212 -89 0 Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; MF - Matches For; MA - Matches Against; MD - Match Difference; GF - Games For; GA - Games Against; GD - Games Difference PF - Points For; PA - Points Against; PD - Points Difference A - Advances to Quarters; E - Eliminated Top two in the group progress. In case of tie, the rankings of teams in the group will be determined per BWF Statutes Section 5.1, Article 16.3: ► Number of matches won; ► Match result between the teams in question; ► Match difference in all group matches; ► Game difference in all group matches; ► Point difference in all group matches. Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Information Viacom18's Sports18 - 1 will telecast the matches live, while VOOT Select will live stream the event in India.