Tokyo Olympics: Tai Tzu-ying snaps PV Sindhu's golden dreams, oust Indian in semis

Tzu-Ying, the second seeded shuttler in Tokyo Olympics, defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. Sindhu will now play for bronze on Sunday (August 1) against China's He Bing.

The Indian shuttler matched her opponent shot for shot, but it did not prove to be enough as Tzu-Ying ended up taking the first game 21-18.

Sindhu needed to win the next game to stay alive in the semifinal. The number two seed Tzu-Ying continued from where she left off in the first game and despite Sindhu throwing her best shots, it was not enough and the Indian shuttler lost the semifinal clash in straight games.

The entire match lasted for 40 minutes. On Friday (July 30), Sindhu had stormed into the semifinals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi had lasted for 56 minutes.

The sixth seeded Indian came into the match with a 11-7 head-to-head count against the Japanese, whom she had last beaten at the All England Championship in March this year.

On Thursday, Sindhu had notched up a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, 13th seed, in the pre-quarterfinals. She was the lone Indian in fray in badminton after men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Now, Sindhu will have to settle for bronze if she beats He Bing on Sunday but that task will not be easy as the Chinese, the 8th seed, is a steady player.