Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

100 days to go: Cricket World Cup takes over Trafalgar Square

By
There are 100 days to go until the Cricket World Cup, a milestone marked by the trophy and a number of stars taking over Trafalgar Square.
There are 100 days to go until the Cricket World Cup, a milestone marked by the trophy and a number of stars taking over Trafalgar Square.

London, February 19: London's Trafalgar Square was the scene of a takeover on Tuesday as Cricket World Cup organisers marked 100 days to go before the start of the tournament.

Hosts and favourites England, the number-one team in the ICC ODI rankings, kick the matches off against South Africa at the Oval on May 30 - the start of six weeks of action in what promises to be a thrilling 12th edition of the event.

The likes of Clive Lloyd, who captained West Indies to glory against Australia at Lord's in the inaugural World Cup in 1975, was among those in attendance at one of the English capital's most famous landmarks.

Legendary England cricketers Alastair Cook and James Anderson were also present, as were a number of celebrities from the sporting and show business fraternities.

Lloyd, who made a century in that triumph over Australia and also led the Windies to a successful defence of their crown four years later, is backing his nation to lift the title for a third time.

"100 days to go to the World Cup and I'm sure the West Indies will be there, and probably win it! Good luck to them," he said.

The 10 sides will play each other once, with the top four teams at the end of that round-robin phase advancing to the semi-finals, with the decider to be played at Lord's on July 14.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue