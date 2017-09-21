13-year-old China-man Satyaki Ghosh receives rare gift from his idol Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata, Sep 21: 13-year-old Satyaki Ghosh hails from a remote village in Burdwan district Becharhat. He has already been making a name for himself in Bengal cricket for the last couple of years.

The reason for Satyaki making headlines is because he's the only China-man spinner in his age group in Bengal, probably the only left-arm spinner amongst all age group bowlers including the senior squad in Bengal.

The boy who travels around three hours via train every morning to come to Kolkata for practice had already impressive session with the ball in the under-14 cricket championship organized by Cricket Association of Bengal this year.

Interestingly, one of Satyaki’s dreams was fulfilled on Wednesday. Satyaki met his idol Kuldeep Yadav, Indian spinner. Kuldeep has already posed threat in the Australian dressing room as Steve Smith was in some way compelled to make statements that his batsmen are not comfortable facing him.

Satyaki had already said that Kuldeep is his idol as bowler. Kuldeep when conveyed the news and desire of Satyaki to meet him responded with enthusiasm.

The Indian spinner commented, “I feel excited when I come to know someone is getting inspired from my bowling.”

On Wednesday after Indian team’s practice session was cancelled again due to rain, Kuldeep called up Satyaki outside the team’s dressing room at the Eden Gardens.

Later Satyaki, when asked whether Kuldeep gave him any advice, explained, “Kuldeep Sir told me to put my bowling arm straight beside the shoulder when I will try to deliver a googly. In addition, he also told me to try to keep my body always straight so that I can watch the batsman’s movement till the end, even after the delivery.”

The elated 13-year old boy added, “I will start implementing Kuldeep Sir’s advice from tomorrow. He has promised me that he would again meet me in November during the India-Sri Lanka Test.”