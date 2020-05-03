1985 B&H World Championship: Retelecast, full schedule, timings, TV channel information

The 12-part series revisits India's landmark victory in the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket which was the first major tournament India won in coloured clothing and established its dominance in cricket across the globe.

SPSN deep dives into the historical archives to revisit the victorious campaign of the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket in 'The Blue Revolution' and will showcase how India marked its dominance in cricket, ultimately giving rise to the term 'Men in Blue.

Cricket fans will relive the action-packed iconic performances from the 1985 Indian team as they paved their way towards reaffirming their status as world champions after a string of disappointing results since the 1983 World Cup win in England.

The series launches on 4th May 2020 and will be aired exclusively on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels from 8:30 PM.

As a part of the build-up to the marquee episodes and matches, SPSN has organized a series of live interactive chat sessions with some of the Indian cricket legends and heroes of the unbeaten class of '85 - Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

The sessions will be hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai and Joy Bhattacharya, and sports enthusiasts can watch them in conversation LIVE at @SonySportsIndia, the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network.

The World Championship of Cricket was a 'mini' World Cup played between seven teams: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Before touching down in Australia in 1985, the Indian team had lost three series on the bounce and were one of the least favorites to win the tournament, even after the heroic 1983 World Cup finals win over West Indies.

Led by the astute Sunil Gavaskar, the Indian team donned the Blue Jersey for the first time and went on to beat all teams in the series and eventually winning the finals against archrivals Pakistan.

Since then, only one color has been associated with the Indian cricket team and this built the foundation for the 'The Blue Revolution'.

Channels: Watch the BLUE REVOLUTION on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD

Timings: 8:30 PM

May 4: England v Australia - Australia won by 7 wickets

May 5: Pakistan v India - India won by 6 wickets

May 6: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - New Zealand won by 51 runs

May 7: Pakistan v Australia - Pakistan won by 62 runs

May 8: India v England - India won by 86 runs

May 9: Sri Lanka v West Indies - West Indies won by 8 wickets

May 11: Pakistan v England - Pakistan won by 67 runs

May 12: Australia v India - India won by 8 wickets

May 13: New Zealand v India - India won by 7 wickets

May 14: West Indies v Pakistan - Pakistan won by 7 wickets

May 15: New Zealand v West Indies - West Indies won by 86 wickets

May 16: Final - Pakistan v India - India won by 8 wickets

