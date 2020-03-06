Hardik Pandya hits 20 Sixes and 6 fours as he smashes 55-ball 158 in DY Patil T20 Cup

The Baroda cricketer, while playing for Reliance 1 in the T20 tournament, smashed 55-ball 158 against BPCL in the semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium. The right-handed batsman, who is making a comeback on the cricket pitch after recovering from the back surgery, smashed 20 sixes and six fours in his unbeaten knock and propelled his team to 238 in the stipulated 20 overs.

The cricketer hit the bowlers all over the park in his entertaining knock. Senior India players Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also participated in the match to prove their fitness ahead of the team selection for SA series.

Watch here, how Hardik got to his 150 with a maximum.

With his back-to-back blistering knocks, Pandya has signalled the selectors about his fitness and the 26-year-old has thrown his hat into the contention for India's ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa. The Indian squad for the upcoming home series will be announced soon under the chairmanship of newly appointed chairman of selectors' Sunil Joshi.

Earlier on March 4, Hardik slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings to help his team post 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post-surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.