Cricket 3 Players From India Women's 2017 World Cup Runner-up Team Part Of 2025 Squad By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 15:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India Women are all set to take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on November 2. The match begins at 3:00 PM IST as the Women in Blue aim to lift their maiden World Cup trophy after finishing runners-up twice - in 2005 and 2017.

Interestingly, three players from the 2017 team that lost to England in the final - captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma - are part of the 2025 squad as well. The trio's experience will be crucial as India chase their long-awaited dream of becoming world champions.

India secured their place in the final after an emphatic five-wicket win over defending champions Australia in the semifinal. Chasing 339, Jemimah Rodrigues produced one of the greatest innings in women's World Cup history with a match-winning 127, while Harmanpreet Kaur played the perfect supporting role with a composed 89. The victory marked India's first successful chase of over 300 in a knockout game, lifting the team's confidence heading into the title clash.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, advanced to the final by defeating England Women by a massive 125-run margin in the first semifinal. Captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a sparkling century, while all-rounder Marizanne Kapp ran through the English batting lineup with a brilliant five-wicket haul.

The recent head-to-head record between India and South Africa has been balanced, with both sides winning five of their last ten encounters. In this World Cup's group stage, however, South Africa edged India by three wickets. The DY Patil pitch has generally favoured batters, with most matches won by teams batting first.

Given India's current form and home advantage, the Harmanpreet-led side will enter the final as favourites. However, dismissing Wolvaardt early could be key to India's success, as South Africa have often struggled when their captain departs cheaply. With confidence soaring after the semifinal triumph, Team India will be determined to turn past heartbreaks into glory on Sunday.