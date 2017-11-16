3 times that angry fans pelted stones at cricketers' homes

Bengaluru, November 16: Cricket is a game of emotion and in India, it has little more meaning in people's everyday lives. It is easy to recall the moment when the victory against a certain team was celebrated with chanting and fireworks. We also witnessed some dark moments where a team couldn't meet its expectation and for that, a member of the team was targeted.

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Here are such 3 instances in the history of cricket, where cricket devotees (NOT) forgot their class and threw stones at the homes of cricketers.

#3. Yuvraj Singh's house

In the 2014 final of ICC World T20, Yuvraj scored just 11 runs off 21 balls. It resulted in India only making 130/4 in their 20 overs, which was easily chased down by Sri Lanka. He was blamed for not letting Kohli bat and his house was attacked by few angry fans.

#2. Shakib Al Hasan's house

In 2011, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's residence was attacked with stones. The reason? His team's so-called humiliating nine-wicket World Cup defeat to the West Indies.

#1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's house

MSD's house was knocked with stones, breaking a window on the rear portion of his residence, after the fourth ODI between India and Australia in October 2013. Fans were angry Dhoni did not field first in the game. This match was called off and back then, Australia continued to lead the seven-match series 2-1.

Do you know of another other incident? If so, let us know.