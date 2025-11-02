Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

Cricket 5 T20I Records Held By Kane Williamson As Kiwi Star Announces Retirement By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 8:43 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Zealand cricket is bidding farewell to one of its greatest modern-day cricketers, Kane Williamson, who has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, ending a decorated 93-match career in the shortest format.

The 35-year-old leaves behind a legacy built on calm leadership, consistency, and an unmatched batting temperament that helped shape the identity of the BlackCaps in T20 cricket.

Williamson departs as New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in men's T20Is, with 2575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 half-centuries and a best of 95. But beyond the numbers, his record as captain and opener stands out as truly exceptional.

Here's a look at five major T20I records held by Kane Williamson:

1. Highest Score by a Captain in a T20 World Cup Knockout Match

Williamson's majestic 85 against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup final remains the highest score by any captain in a knockout game. Though New Zealand fell short that night, his innings was widely hailed as one of the finest under pressure.

2. Most Fours by a New Zealand Captain in T20Is

Known for his elegant stroke play rather than brute power, Williamson holds the record for most boundaries struck by a New Zealand captain, a testament to his classical approach in an era dominated by big hitting.

3. Most Runs as New Zealand Captain in T20Is

Leading from the front, Williamson amassed 2153 runs as captain - the most by any New Zealander - reflecting his consistency and ability to anchor innings while managing leadership duties.

4. Highest Average by a New Zealand Opener in T20Is

Among all Kiwi openers, Williamson boasts the highest batting average (38.52), underlining his reliability at the top of the order across different conditions and against the world's best attacks.

5. Most Matches as New Zealand Captain in T20Is

With 75 matches as skipper, Williamson stands as New Zealand's longest-serving T20I captain, guiding the side to two semi-finals (2016, 2022) and a final (2021) - a golden period for the BlackCaps in world cricket.

As Williamson steps aside, he leaves behind a legacy defined by grace, grit, and greatness - one that future generations of New Zealand cricketers will look up to.