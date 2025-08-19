Cricket 6 Players Who Featured In Asia Cup 2023 Continue In India’s 2025 Squad By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 17:18 [IST]

Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has unveiled India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the side in the UAE. Interestingly, six players from the 2023 Asia Cup squad have managed to retain their place for the upcoming edition, underlining their consistency and importance to the national setup.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were all part of India's victorious Asia Cup 2023 campaign, which was played in the 50-over format. Two years later, they once again feature in the squad, this time for the T20 edition. Their presence brings both continuity and experience to a side that has seen considerable changes in personnel.

Back in 2023, Sanju Samson was a standby option. Fast forward to 2025, the wicketkeeper-batter has broken into the main squad, reflecting his importance as a T20 player. Conversely, pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the main squad in 2023, has now been relegated to the standby list.

There are also some notable absentees. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja-pillars of the 2023 squad-are missing, having retired from T20 internationals. The selectors have also chosen to move past Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to an ankle injury and knee discomfort, leaving a gap in India's pace attack.

In their place, a host of fresh faces have been drafted in, giving the squad a youthful and dynamic look. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the new entrants, each expected to play a key role in India's title defense.

India will open their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. The group stage concludes with a fixture against Oman on September 19 before the Super Four phase.

Having clinched the 2023 Asia Cup with a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the final, the big question now is whether the Men in Blue can repeat their success-this time in the T20 format or not.

India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana.

Stand-bye players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.