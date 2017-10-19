AB de Villiers' 176 studs South Africa ODI series win

Paarl, October 19: AB de Villiers blasted a career-best 176 to set up a series-clinching 104-run win for South Africa in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Boland Park.

South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat, while Bangladesh made a spirited start to their response before being bowled out for 249.

De Villiers raced to his 25th one-day international century off 68 balls with 10 fours and a six. He added another five fours and six sixes off the next 36 deliveries in a display of dazzling footwork, precise placement and audacious strokes.

Even so, De Villiers said he felt "quite nervous" at the start of his first international innings in four months.

But he said batting partner Hashim Amla was a calming influence as he embarked on a sensational 104-ball innings which included 15 fours and seven sixes.

Already the holder of the records for the fastest 50, 100 and 150, De Villiers was on target to beat Chris Gayle's record of 138 balls for the fastest ODI double century before he hit a low full toss from Rubel Hossain to deep midwicket with 14 balls remaining in the innings.

"It did cross my mind," he said of the possible double century.

"But that's not something I play for. It was all about how many balls I could face at the end of the innings to get as many runs as I could for the team. If it all worked out I would have got there but I'm happy with the 176."

The ease with which De Villiers found the boundary was in complete contrast to his teammates, who managed to hit only five fours and a six between them.

De Villiers dominated stands of 136 off 111 balls for the third wicket with Hashim Amla (85) and 111 off 70 balls for the fourth wicket with JP Duminy (30).

"I had a net in Kimberley, one of the best nets I've ever had, so I could feel something good was coming," said De Villiers.

Mashrafe Mortaza's decision to bowl first was justified as there was some early movement for his seam bowlers.

Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets of openers in three balls, which brought De Villiers to the crease.

"Shakib bowled really well but AB came in and took the game away from us. He's a destroyer," said Mortaza.

South African captain Faf du Plessis praised "ABD special".