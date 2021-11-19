AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket; set to miss IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was with Royal Challengers that AB made a cult status in the IPL after joining them from the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils from 2011 and then enjoyed a 10 fruitful seasons with the franchise, though an IPL title eluded him.

“End of an era. There is nobody like you. AB, we will miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you have done and given to the team, to the fans, and to the cricket lovers in general. Thank you. Happy retirement, legend,” the RCB tweeted through their official handle.

Earlier AB too made his decision public too a tweet from his official handle. “It has been an incredible journey but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now at the age of 37 that flame no longer burns so brightly,” wrote De Villiers in his message.

De Villiers further said about his association with RCB: “I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet.

“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family. I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years.

“It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever.”

Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB, said, “AB de Villiers has been among the best ambassadors of the game, and we are honoured to have him represent RCB in the IPL.

“His work ethics have been impeccable, which has not only rubbed off on the team, but has left a high benchmark for other youngsters to follow.

“AB has been a true leader, both on and off the field and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his tireless commitment in helping RCB establish itself as one of the premier franchises in the IPL.

“We wish AB all the best for his next innings in life. He will always be part of the RCB family.”

AB de Villiers has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run scorer behind Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133 not out against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129 not out against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

With Kohli too had decided to step away from RCB captaincy, the team is bracing for a whole new era under new head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket operations Mike Hesson.