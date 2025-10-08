BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India confirm last eight berth with clinical win over UAE; USA, China, Indonesia and Japan also top respective groups

Cricket Abhimanyu to Lead Bengal; Shami and Akash Deep Bolster Pace Attack for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Season By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengal have announced a formidable squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, with Abhimanyu Easwaran set to captain the side once again. The experienced top-order batter, known for his consistency and temperament, will aim to guide Bengal deep into the tournament as they chase an elusive Ranji Trophy title.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been appointed vice-captain, underlining his growing stature in Bengal's domestic circuit.

The team's biggest boost comes in the form of pace spearheads Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep, both of whom add immense depth and experience to the bowling unit. Their inclusion will significantly strengthen Bengal's attack, giving it a lethal edge on both home and away pitches.

Bengal's batting line-up will see a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting youngsters. Senior pros like Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee bring reliability in the middle order, while the in-form Sudip Kumar Gharami will look to build on his strong domestic performances. The side also features promising talents such as Rahul Prasad, Saurabh Kumar Singh, and Vishal Bhati, who will be eager to make an impression at the first-class level.

On the coaching front, Laxmi Ratan Shukla continues as head coach, providing stability to the setup. He will be supported by Arup Bhattacharjee and Shib Shankar Paul as assistant coaches, while Charanjit Singh Matharu takes charge of fielding duties.

Bengal have been placed in Elite Group C alongside Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Assam. Their campaign begins on October 15 against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, followed by another home fixture against Gujarat starting October 25.

This year's Ranji Trophy will feature 38 teams - 32 in the Elite division divided into four groups and six in the Plate division. The top two sides from each Elite group will qualify for the quarterfinals, while four teams from the Plate division will advance to their knockout stage.

With a well-balanced squad combining experience and youth, Bengal will be eyeing a strong start to their Ranji campaign and a serious run for the title.