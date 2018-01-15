Ability to exploit the opportunity sets Virat Kohli apart

Bengaluru, January 15: 2011: Virat Kohli is far from being a batting powerhouse. He is not even near the astute individual that he's now. He is every bit a nervous debutant against Fidel Edwards' pace, bounce and movement even on the relatively benign West Indian pitches, except in Jamaica.

2018: Pace, movement and bounce still trouble Kohli as we have seen in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town. His tendency to reach out for balls, particularly for that drive, makes him vulnerable in venues that offer aforementioned ingredients.

But between that seven-year stretch Kohli has crafted 11 hundreds abroad - one more than what he has at home. Currently, he has 5 centuries in Australia, 2 in South Africa, 2 in Sri Lanka, one each in New Zealand and the West Indies.

Latest in that list came at Centurion on Monday (January 15). Kohli walked into a mini crisis when India were at 27 for two. Yes, this 22-yard trampoline at the Supersport Park does not contain the kind of bounce that Kohli encountered at Cape Town.

It was more of a sub-continent type of pitch - bounce dying slowly in the hands of the wicketkeeper. There was not much movement either to trouble his hunt for drives, his staple shot for runs.

The conditions did not challenge him much. But the situation did so did the top quality South African bowling attack. To take charge of the match from 27/2 against an attack containing Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi - three of them bowling close to the 150 kmph mark - is no ordinary task.

In Virat Kohli 's first 11 test hundred's, 2 scores of 150 + ,next 10 hundred's, all converted to 150 + .The thing about big players, when they score, they make it count.

The burden on Kohli might have been enormous considering the fact that he was coming off a twin failure in Cape Town and there was no real support for him from the other end apart from M Vijay in the initial stages and R Ashwin towards the close.

South African bowlers did try hard. They looked to deny Kohli the length he craves for but the lack of pace in the pitch often dented their efforts. But nothing can take the credit away from Kohli, who tamed the situation and South African bowlers to take India close to South African total and give his side a shot at winning this Test.

As the match progressed even the South African bowlers realised and respected Kohli's authority and more than happy to give him a single, take him off the strike and target the rest of the batsmen. It worked for them too but Kohli build another 'daddy hundred' amidst the ruins around him.

Before this tour, there were snide remarks about Kohli's dominance over teams in Indian conditions. When India went to Sri Lanka and the West Indies, many said conditions were similar to that at his home.

Perhaps, no other batsmen faced the constant dilemma of having to contend with several people wanting him to fail. But silencing his detractors would have been the farthest thought in Kohli's mind.

He was focused on cashing in on the chance the familiar conditions Centurion offered. That quality sets apart Kohli from others in this Indian line-up and in fact several others in world cricket itself.

If Kohli continues on the same road, then the doubters' voice will soon meet a natural death. Let's enjoy the art of Kohli in the meantime.