Abu Dhabi T10: Northern Warriors go past Team Abu Dhabi in a final-over thriller

Chasing Team Abu Dhabi's challenging total of 123 for 3, Warriors hit up the runs through UAE's domestic cricketer Waseem Muhammad's fighting 76 runs off 34 balls with six sixes and seven boundaries and opener Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 37 off 25 balls. Abu Dhabi bowled tightly challenging Warriors to score 31 runs off the last two overs and 15 off the final over.

Warriors reached the target off the last ball. Northern Warriors won the toss and followed the trend of electing to field first. The match got off to a sensational start when Wahab Riaz clean bowled Paul Stirling with the first ball of the match through a swinging yorker.

Undaunted by the early loss, skipper Luke Wright hit Riaz for two consecutive boundaries and a six in the same over. Wright did not spare Junaid Siddique in the second over and hit him for a six and a boundary.

Rayad Emrit ended Wright's quick knock by forcing him to hit straight to Fabian Allen at mid-wicket for 33. When Siddique had Chris Gayle caught at long-on by Rovman Powell, Team Abu Dhabi slipped to 38 for 3 in 3.1 overs. Joe Clarke began by hitting Siddique for two consecutive boundaries.

Warriors re-introduced Riaz for the fifth over to make it tougher for Abu Dhabi. He gave away just eight runs, and at the halfway mark, Abu Dhabi was only 56 for 3. When Wayne Parnell, who bowled the sixth over, gave away only six runs, Abu Dhabi's hopes of notching up a total over 100 runs began to fade.

Sri Lanka's 22-year-old pacer Dhananjaya Lakshan bowled a tighter seventh over giving away just five runs. Clarke opened out in the eighth over and hit Emrit for two sixes and two boundaries to take 22 runs in the over. Ben Duckett too chipped in by hitting Lakshan for two sixes, one over deep square leg and another over long-on to steer the total past the 100-run mark.

Clarke hit the first two balls of the last over from Parnell for boundaries. He reached his half-century off the fifth ball in 24 balls to ensure Abu Dhabi an impressive total. Northern Warriors went for their big hits right away through Lendl Simmons and Waseem Muhammad.

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi: 123/3 (Luke Wright 33, Joe Clarke 50 n.o, Junaid Siddique 1-23) lost to Northern Warriors: 124/2 (Lendl Simmons 37 n.o., Waseem Muhammad 76, Jamie Overton 2-25) by 8 wickets.