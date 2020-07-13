Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan reveals when he'll get married

The Afghanistan star, according to a tweet, says he will tie the knot only once the country lifts the World Cup, crickets biggest prize. The 21-year-old Afghanistan cricketer reportedly made this comment during an interview with ''Azadi Radio''.

"Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan "I will only get engaged and then married once Afghanistan win the World Cup"," Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq said in a tweet on Sunday (July 12).

In an international career spanning over four Tests, 70 ODIs and 48 T20Is, the leg-spinner has picked 23, 133 and 89 wickets respectively and is undoubtedly a central figure in Afghanistan cricket at the moment.

Rashid also represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for whom he has played 46 matches, picking up 55 wickets with best figures of 3/19.

The leg-spinner, who hasn't played any cricket since the series against Ireland, was supposed to play for SRH in IPL 2020 earlier this year but the tournaments had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.