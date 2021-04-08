Afridi surprised by CSA's decision to allow players leave for IPL during international series

Afridi's remarks come after Pakistan beat the hosts South Africa by 17-runs in the third and deciding ODI to clinch the series on Wednesday (April 7).

South Africa, who came back strongly to level the series in the second ODI on Sunday (April 4), were without stars like Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi for the series series decider.

While Afridi was surprised by the stars leaving for IPL, he has also called for some rethinking after raising his concerns about T20 leagues influencing international cricket.

"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!," Shahid Afridi tweeted after congratulating Pakistan on the series win.

Delhi Capitals duo Rabada and Nortje, Mumbai Indians' de Kock, Rajasthan Royals' Miller and Chennai Super Kings Ngidi have joined their respective teams in India ahead of the IPL 2021, which is scheduled to start on Friday (April 9).

The five Protea stars will not only miss the ODI decider against Pakistan, they will also miss a 4-match T20I series, which is also set to begin from April 10.