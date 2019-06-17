ICC World Cup 2019: After Dhawan, it's Bhuvi: With each memorable win, India are also getting an injury baggage

However, as Virat Kohli's men are winning games, they are also making to pay dear price. While the win over Australia at the Oval last Sunday saw ace opener Shikhar Dhawan having a fractured thumb off the bowling of Pat Cummins, a week later it was the turn of opening pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table

The 29-year-old bowler, who pipped Mohammed Shami to get into the playing XI because of his effectivity in the English conditions, had a hamstring pull after delivering the 16th ball in the game against Pakistan. He walked out, leaving the supporting bowlers to do the job. It was well made up as his replacement Vijay Shankar took a wicket in the very first delivery but the news doesn't give the Indian squad an assurance.

'Daddy' hundred man Rohit Sharma enacts lead act to perfection

The squad has only three frontline pacers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Shami and with the update that Bhuvi will be out for at least three games, it could be a tight ropewalk for Virat Kohli's men.

Bhuvneshwar's injury is certainly less alarming than that of Dhawan but effectively, India are without the service of two of their best men at the World Cup. Did India err in not picking another pacer in the squad in the form of Deepak Chahar or Khaleel Ahmed?

Bhuvneshwar is also a handy bat

Bhuvneshwar is not just a handy bowler and one of the only two from India who has five-wicket hauls across all the three formats (the other being Kuldeep Yadav), he is also a decent bat. So far, India's lower middle order hasn't been tested in this World Cup because of some powerful performances at the top but the day it is, Bhuvneshwar's skills will be missed till he comes back.

India will praying that none in their camp gets injured further as that could seriously hamper their mission to win the World Cup for the third time. The side is working overtime to get Dhawan back into shape and more addition to the list of the injured could impact their plans.