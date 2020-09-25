After match-winning century, KL Rahul reveals how a chat with Glenn Maxwell relieved him

Rahul made an unbeaten 132, highest score by an IPL captain overtaking David Warner. Then marshalled his troops brilliantly to earn Kings XI a resounding 97-run victory. En route to the hundred, Rahul also became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 IPL runs in 60 innings, three innings less than Sachin Tendulkar.

Rahul, however, admitted that he was not feeling on top of his batting, largely because of his additional duty as captain. In their opening match against Delhi Capitals the mindset was on show as Rahul made a rather edgy 19-ball 21.

Rahul said he had a chat with teammate Glenn Maxwell about his discomfort as a batsman and then decided to play a few balls to get settle down. In any case, the new approach worked well for Rahul.

"It's as complete a team performance as it can get. I've actually been not so confident (as a batsman). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday and said I wasn't feeling completely in control of my batting. I was a little nervous but I knew if I faced a few balls, it would be settled down. Sometimes as a captain you're short on time, but I still try and maintain the same routine. Till the toss I still want to think as a player, not a captain," said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

The Kings XI bowlers dished out a better collective effort against Royal Challengers Bangalore compared to their patchy performance against the Capitals. Rahul said the bowlers were able to execute the plans better this time around.

"We had a few different plans going into this game and we knew we had to get wickets up front, that also meant we needed to get a big score. As complete a performance as it can get. Ravi Bishnoi has a lot of heart. He has a lot of fight in him. Every time I throw the ball to him, he wants to get in the fight. He was a little nervous bowling to Finch and AB, but showed a lot of heart," said Rahul.