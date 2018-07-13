After wrecking England, Kuldeep Yadav dreams of a Test berth

Right now, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners playing in Test cricket for India and Kuldeep wanted to put himself in the mix after some sterling efforts in the one-dayers.

"I am hoping for a Test call," he said. And Kuldeep can take heart from the fact that skipper Virat Kohli too did not entirely discarded the idea of playing Kuldeep in Test cricket.

"Anything is possible with the selections for Tests and there might be a few surprises. Kuldeep is making a strong case for himself and so is (Yuzvendra) Chahal. And looking at the way, the English batsmen have struggled against them, we might be tempted to do it," said Kohli.

Kuldeep Yadav said the very first over - 11th of the innings - gave him confidence that this was his game and he could spin a web around the English batsmen.

A dent at Trent with a different kind of a sixer today from @imkuldeep18. Simply brilliant bowling. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gp14UzvZDI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

"For me it was a big day. I started off well in the first few overs. Luckily I got a couple of wickets in the first two overs. For me it does not matter if the ground is small. Initially, I thought there was a lot of turn and after the first over, I knew I was in the game," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav said he was prepared for a backlash as the English batsmen will try to come back hard at him. In fact, he has already been thinking about how he wants to bowl in the right areas and keep troubling the England players throughout the series.

"If you are bowling in the right areas and you are using the variations perfectly, then it is pretty hard for the batsman. I know they will come back hard at us in the next game," he said.

English batsmen struggled against Kuldeep Yadav so much that he romped his way to a six wicket haul - the best ever by a left-arm spinner in one-dayers. He surpassed compatriot Murali Karthik's record of 6/27 against Australia in 2007.