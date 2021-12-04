Ajaz Patel emotional after 10-wicket haul: 'Stars have aligned for me to make history'

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Ajaz told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well. Obviously, not a great start for us, but we have a few boys in the shed and put on some runs," he added.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday (December 4) became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150. As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's R Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Resuming at 285/6 post-lunch, Mayank Agarwal wasted no time and struck a boundary to reach to 150-mark in style.

This was Mayank's 3rd score of 150-plus in a Test inning. Once again proving that he has a huge appetite for runs and he converts his hundreds into big knocks.

In the very next ball, Ajaz Patel bowled a beautiful delivery and got the prized scalp of Agarwal. Ajaz picked his 7th wicket of the innings.

With only 3 wickets remaining Axar Patel shifted gears and struck William Somerville for a boundary and a six of consecutive balls and in-process took India's total beyond the 300-run mark. Axar also went to score his maiden Test half-century.