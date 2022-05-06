Ajaz Patel's touching gesture: NZ spinner auctions 10-wicket haul jersey to raise fund for hospital

Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler -- after fellow spinners Jim Laker of England and India's Anil Kumble - to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

It may be recalled that Kumble achieved the rare feat against Pakistan in 1999 at Feroze Shah Kotla while Laker achieved the mark against Australia in an Ashes Test match.

The auction attempts to raise money for a play therapist for the Starship Radiology Department at New Zealand's national children's hospital, Patel said.

"...while it was a special day for me, what they do to help kids and their families is even more significant and I hope the auction on @trademe can raise as many funds as possible for them," Patel said in an Instagram post.

All members of the Test squad from that India tour have signed the shirt.

Patel has not played for New Zealand since that Test but has been picked for the three-Test series in England next month.

But the despite the heroics of Ajaz Patel, India won the Mumbai Test and bagged the two-match series 1-0. The Kiwis were also shut out for 62 in that Test. New Zealand and India had drawn the first Test at Kanpur.

“After I came off the field, things happened too quickly. These things don’t sink in until later. It’s brilliant for me, my family, and my wife. You spend a lot of time away from home as a cricketer and I’m just grateful to god for this, this occasion. It’s very special for me,” the 33-year-old Patel had said after taking the 10-wicket haul.