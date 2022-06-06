Ajinkya Rahane celebrates 34th birthday: Here's 5 best Test innings of India middle-order batsman

Currently, Rahane is not in the India squad for the one-off Test against England and he also could not make a mark in the IPL 2022 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

But fans are hoping that 2022 will see a change in the Mumbaikar’s fortunes and on his birthday, we are looking at 5 best innings of Rahane.

1. 112 vs Australia at MCG, 2020-21

The innings will stand as a defining moment in the career of Rahane. The Mumbaikar was asked to lead India after regular skipper Virat Kohli returned to India for the birth of his first child. It was not an easy task as India were blown away in the preceding day-night Test. Rahane’s 112 ensured that India get a sizeable first innings lead at Melbourne and eventually was the difference between the two sides. Thereafter, a confident India draw next Test and eventually won the series against Australia.

2. 103 vs England at Lord’s, 2014

A century at the home of cricket is special for any batsman, and what if that comes in a winning cause. It was exactly the kind of innings Rahane played at Lord’s. After drawing the first Test at Nottingham, India came in full force against England on a green track and negated an attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes to go 1-0 up in the series. But unfortunately, India could not win the series.

3. 147 vs Australia at MCG, 2014-15

Melbourne saw an epic from Rahane in this Test, a match-saving one that is. Australia had posted a massive 530 in their first innings and India needed big effort from the batters. At 147 for 3 India were feeling the heat but Rahane and Virat Kohli (169) made huge alliance of 262 runs as India came close to the Aussies total. In the second innings also, Rahane played an important hand of 48 as it ensured that India recovered from 19 for 3 to reach 178 for 6 and earn a draw. Kohli also made a fifty.

4. 118 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2014

New Zealand has always been a tough destination for India to tour. But Ishant Sharma’s 6-wicket haul ensured that India bowled out the Kiwis for 192. However, India found themselves at 165 for 5 and 228 for 6. Rahane’s resolute 100 powered India past a 400-run total. But Brendon McCullum (302), BJ Watling (124) and Jimmy Neesham (137) came up with massive innings in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

5. 96 vs South Africa, Durban, 2013

Rahane made a 51 in the first innings as India made a healthy 334 in their first innings against South Africa. But Jacques Kallis hundred led SA to 500 and after that the home bowlers tore apart the Indian batting line-up. But Rahane waged a lone battle with 96 off 157 balls as India avoided a possible innings defeat and made the SA bat in the 4th innings. SA won that match by 10 wickets.