Ajinkya Rahane is the ultimate role model, says Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif

By
Rahane is the ultimate role model: Kaif

Dubai, November 3: After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane, calling him the ultimate role model for every youngster.

Chasing 153 against RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare. With this win, Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to qualify for the finals after finishing second on the points table.

"If you fail to prepare you are preparing to fail. @ajinkyarahane88 lives by this dictum and is the ultimate role model for every youngster with his single-minded approach. His role in winning the most crucial game for @DelhiCapitals proves why hard work never goes out of fashion," Kaif tweeted.

Rahane has so far played six matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL, managing to score 111 runs at an average of 18.50. With this win, Delhi will now play against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier and the winner of that match will qualify directly for the finals.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
