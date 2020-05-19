Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajinkya Rahane responds to Rohit Sharma's keep it up challenge

By
Ajinkya Rahane accepted Rohit Sharmas challenge on May 18
Ajinkya Rahane accepted Rohit Sharma's challenge on May 18

Bengaluru, May 19 Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became the latest to take up the 'keep it up' social media challenge after he was nominated by teammate Rohit Sharma.

With the sport coming to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricketers have taken to their social media accounts to stay connected with the fans.

Last week, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

On Sunday (May 17), Rohit accepted the challenge by juggling the ball using the bat handle and further nominated Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Rahane.

Accepting the challenge from Rohit, Rahane on Monday (May 18) posted a video on his social media where he is seen juggling a pink cricket ball with the side of his bat.

"Challenge accepted, @ImRo45! Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball! I'm committed to staying at home. Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 & @Wriddhipops," Rahane wrote along with the video on Twitter.

After completing the challenge, Rahane nominated teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteswar Pujara.

Earlier, the master Tendulkar responded to Yuvraj's challenge by juggling the ball blindfolded and threw back the challenge to the southpaw, who is yet to respond.

More AJINKYA RAHANE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue