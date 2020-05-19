Ajinkya Rahane responds to Rohit Sharma's keep it up challenge

With the sport coming to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricketers have taken to their social media accounts to stay connected with the fans.

Last week, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

On Sunday (May 17), Rohit accepted the challenge by juggling the ball using the bat handle and further nominated Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Rahane.

Accepting the challenge from Rohit, Rahane on Monday (May 18) posted a video on his social media where he is seen juggling a pink cricket ball with the side of his bat.

Challenge accepted, @ImRo45!

Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball!😉

I’m committed to staying at home.

Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 & @Wriddhipops pic.twitter.com/ui7m8vGfdM — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 18, 2020

After completing the challenge, Rahane nominated teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteswar Pujara.

Earlier, the master Tendulkar responded to Yuvraj's challenge by juggling the ball blindfolded and threw back the challenge to the southpaw, who is yet to respond.