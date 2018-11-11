Dananjaya reported for suspect action, Chandimal ruled out

The match officials' report raised concerns over Dananjaya's action during the first Test in Galle, where the tourists wrapped up a 211-run victory on day four.

Dananjaya took 1-96 in the first innings and 1-87 in the second as England dominated the first of three Tests.

The 25-year-old will undergo testing in the next fortnight, but is allowed to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known.

Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka in Kandy next week and the third and final Test in Colombo after Chandimal was ruled out for two weeks.

The uncapped Charith Asalanka is set to make his debut after being called up to replace batsman Chandimal, who sustained the injury on day one of the opening Test.