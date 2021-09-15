Alyssa Healy wants to replicate Rohit Sharma's success across formats

The wicketkeeper batswoman is gearing up for the muti-format series against India comprising three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20s, starting on September 21.

Having played only four Test matches, Healy says she will approach the "tricky" pink ball fixture, which will be played from September 30 to October 3 in Canberra, like an ODI.

"It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test," Healy was quoted as saying at a 'Fox Cricket' launch event for the series.

"From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my ODI batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing.

"I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket."

After dominating the white ball game, the Indian limited overs vice-captain has proved his mettle in the red-ball format as well. Opening the batting, Rohit has played a key role during India's tour of Australia and England.

"So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow?" she added.

The two sides have developed a fierce rivalry over the years. India had knocked Australia out in the the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 off 115.

At the women's T20 World Cup last year, India had drawn first blood taking the opening match on the back of senior spinner Poonam Yadav's brilliant spell.

However, Australia had made a strong comeback in the final, handing India a 85-run defeat.

Talking about the series ahead, Healy said the unpredictable nature of the Indian team makes them dangerous.

"Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour," Healy said.

"So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again," she added.