Cricket

Ambati Rayudu fails Yo Yo test, set to be dropped from India squad

Posted By:
Ambati Rayudu could be dropped from Indias ODI squad to tour England after he failed in the Yo Yo test
Ambati Rayudu could be dropped from India's ODI squad to tour England after he failed in the Yo Yo test

Bengaluru, June 16: Ambati Rayudu has dished out an impact performance for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018, earning him a recall to the Indian ODI side to tour England. But his dreams of a return has shattered as he failed in the now mandatory Yo Yo test at the National Cricket Academy here.

Rayudu, who made 602 runs for the Super Kings with a hundred and three fifties and was the fourth highest run-getter in the IPL 2018, failed to attain the required 16.1 level of fitness the Yo Yo test while Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former skipper MS Dhoni emerged comfortable winners in the test.

ALSO READ: HOW IPL GAVE US RAYUDU BACK | READ IN TELUGU

As such Rayudu is set to be dropped from the ODI squad. Earlier, pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the squad that faced Afghanistan in a one-off Test because of his failure in the fitness test. Sanju Samson was also earlier axed from the India 'A' squad that is set to tour England after he failed in the Yo-Yo test at the NCA.

"Almost all the players including skipper Virat Kohli have comfortably cleared the qualifying mark for the YoYo test. Ambati Rayudu is the only player in the UK-bound squad, who has failed to clear the fitness test. His score is well below the permissible 16.1 set for the India and India A team. Rayudu will be dropped from the squad," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the past, high-profile names Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and upcoming all-rounder Washington Sundar has failed to achieve the mandatory 16.1 mark in the Yo Yo test. And it has been rumoured that the Indian management - particularly skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri - want to rise the fitness mark from 16.1 to 16.3 in view of the ardous season ahead of the Indian team that culminates with the ICC World Cup 2019.

Kohli skipped the Test against Afghanistan, which India won inside two days under Ajinkya Rahane, and his County stint with Sussex after suffering a neck injury during a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the IPL. Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, other Indian players like Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar cleared the Yo Yo test.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: WI 118/2 (44.3 vs SL 253
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue