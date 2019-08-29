Ambati Rayudu wants to come out of retirement, willing to play for Hyderabad

Rayudu wrote to Prof Ratnakar Shetty, one of the members of the Committee of Advisors of Hyderabad Cricket Association, and other members of the HCA that he is ready to play again. The 33-year-old Rayudu said in the letter that the decision to retire was taken in a haste and an emotional one

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David (HCA selection committee chairman till Vijay Hazare Trophy next month) who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me," Rayudu said in the letter

"I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise it's full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team," Rayudu wrote in the letter.

"It is great news for us. I still believe he still has five years of cricket and groom youngsters which is more important for us. Last year without him, we struggled in Ranji Trophy," Noel David was quoted as saying by the SportStar.

"Rayudu's class and experience will prove to be very handy for Hyderabad and will surely have a major positive influence on the other players as he will be playing in all the formats," said Noel.

"Hopefully he carries on the good work and leads from the front and I am confident of Rayudu getting support from all quarters," Noel said.

Rayudu had announced his retirement after he was not picked for the ICC World Cup 2019 despite being named as one of the five standbys. Rayudu did not make the cut for the initial 15-man squad as Vijay Shankar was preferred over him.

It prompted Rayudu to come up with a controversial 3D tweet, a reference to chief selector MSK Prasad's reasoning of selecting Vijay ahead of him.

When Vijay was injured the selectors drafted in Rishabh Pant from the standby pool. However, when opener Shikhar Dhawan was injured, the selectors picked Mayank Agarwal, who was not in the standby list, ahead of Rayudu and he announced his retirment.