Andrew Flintoff gung-ho about England's chances in the Ashes

London, October 5: Andrew Flintoff has ramped up the Ashes rhetoric by declaring England's current Test side the best "we've ever had" and that "it's not a case of England winning - it's by how many".

"It's probably the best England team we've ever had" the 79-Test veteran told the BBC.

"We've got Jimmy Anderson, who is England's best-ever bowler; Alastair Cook, England's best-ever batter.

"And you throw in the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who (are) fantastic - it's exciting times.

"It's not a case of England winning, it's by how many. I believe in that side.

"It's the type of side you'd want to be involved in, from the coach and the captain down. I think England will have a good winter."

Flintoff's comments come a week after his former national teammate Kevin Pietersen labelled England's Ashes squad "horrendous", with the inclusion of tried-and-tested batsmen Gary Balance and James Vince widely criticised in the UK press.