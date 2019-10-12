Andy Flower leaves England cricket after 12 years of service

During his spell as head coach, Flower led the team to No 1 in the Test rankings, title success at the 2010 World Twenty20 and an Ashes series win in Australia in 2010-11.

"It's been a real privilege," Flower said. "The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out. It's difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career.

"It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it. The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough spinning conditions was a special victory.

"So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of."

Flower is planning a spell away from the game. "I haven't had a sustained break for quite a long time," said the former Zimbabwe Test captain.