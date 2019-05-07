Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup: Anrich Nortje to miss WC due to injury, South Africa call up Chris Morris

By Opta
Anrich Nortje - cropped
Anrich Nortje

Cape Town, May 7: South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the Cricket World Cup due to a fractured right thumb, with all-rounder Chris Morris called up as his replacement.

The Proteas revealed Nortje, who only made the first of his four one-day international appearances in March, suffered the injury in a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday and required surgery that could keep him out for up to eight weeks.

With South Africa beginning their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on June 2, Nortje has been withdrawn from the 15-man squad and replaced by Morris, who has not appeared in an ODI since February 2018.

It is a further setback to the country's bowling ranks, with Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn having left the Indian Premier League early due to respective back and shoulder problems.

On Morris, National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Chris has always been in our plans and is our next best option with the ball.

"He has the pace and death-bowling skills which will be vital in the UK, and also gives us that depth as a deadly finisher with the bat. We have had concerns around his injuries and workload capabilities but this is an opportunity for him to make a mark on the biggest stage.

"Admittedly, the injuries ahead of the tournament have been frustrating but I continue to have confidence that the players we have selected will make the country proud."

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
