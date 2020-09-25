Anushka Sharma lashes out at Sunil Gavaskar for brash comments, asks for explanation

The incident happened on Thursday (September 24) while Gavaskar was commentating on the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI eventually won the match by 97 runs and Kohli had an awful night dropping two catches of centurion KL Rahul and getting out cheaply.

Gavaskar said, "Sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai unhone." Instead of "bowling", Twitter users misinterpreted the word as "gendon" and soon enough, Gavaskar was roasted in the social media for a 'double-meaning' and sexist remark.

Anushka too has not taken it well as she replied through her Instagram handle.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game ? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game," wrote Anushka Sharma.

"Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?

"Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she concluded.

Several users are clamouring for the removal of Gavaskar from the IPL 2020 commentary panel after the controversy.